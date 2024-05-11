'Narendra Modi is a king, not prime minister': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Congress made mistakes in the past and it will have to change its politics in the future. He also claimed that Narendra Modi is “a king, not the prime minister.” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at an event in Lucknow on Friday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

"The Congress party will also have to change its politics in the coming times. This will have to be done," Rahul Gandhi said at the event in Lucknow.

"I also want to say that the Congress party has also made mistakes and I am saying this while being from the Congress party," he added.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being a monarch, Gandhi claimed the former is a front for some financiers.

"Modi ji is a king, I am telling the truth," Rahul Gandhi said.

"He is not the prime minister, he is a king. He has nothing to do with the Cabinet, Parliament or the Constitution. He is the king of the 21st century and is the front for two or three financiers who have the real power," he added.

He also challenged PM Modi for a debate.

Rahul Gandhi did not elaborate on what “change” he felt the Congress needed.

He predicted that the BJP will win not more than 180 seats in the Lok Sabha. He added that Narendra Modi will not become the prime minister of India again.

"I can give you in writing, if you want, that Narendra Modi is not going to be the PM again," he said.

Rahul Gandhi also claimed that he has no interest in the politics of power.

"I was born into it (power) and have no interest in it. But for me it's just a tool to help the public," he said.

Rahul Gandhi said when INDIA bloc's government comes to power, they will order a caste-based census.

"If the nation is to be strengthened, it cannot be done without including the 90 per cent. If you say that the 90 per cent will not come into bureaucracy, sports, media, judiciary and even beauty pageants, then what superpower will you make? Do you want to make 10 percent of the population a superpower," he said.

With inputs from PTI