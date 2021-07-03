Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Smuggler held with leopard claws, teeth
india news

Smuggler held with leopard claws, teeth

Aditya Madanpotra, deputy conservator of forests (north division), said, acting on a tip-off, the team -- projecting themselves as prospective buyers -- met the man at Kashmere Gate ISBT around 7am on Friday and caught him with a bag of leopard claws and teeth.
By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 01:47 AM IST
The Indian leopard has been listed as a vulnerable species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)--an international organization working in the field of nature conservation and sustainable use of natural resources-- because of its depleting population.(Parikhit Saikia / HT Archive)

The forest department, along with the wildlife crime control bureau (WCCB), arrested one person for illegally smuggling and selling a bag of leopard claws and teeth at Delhi’s Kashmere interstate bus terminus (ISBT) on Friday.

Aditya Madanpotra, deputy conservator of forests (north division), said, acting on a tip-off, the team -- projecting themselves as prospective buyers -- met the man at Kashmere Gate ISBT around 7am on Friday and caught him with a bag of leopard claws and teeth.

“The seller has been arrested and the parts have been seized,” said Madanpotra.

He said the department is not going to release the price of the animal parts in the illegal market, because the Wildlife (Protection) Act prohibits making such information public.

The Indian leopard has been listed as a vulnerable species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)--an international organization working in the field of nature conservation and sustainable use of natural resources-- because of its depleting population. Poaching of the animal for the illegal trade of its skin and other body parts is strictly banned.

Forest officials said such illegal trade and transit has increased over the last few years and teams are often on alert to track such criminals. The operation often involves coordination from forest and wildlife departments from other states as well.

A senior forest department official explained that even though Delhi is not a hub for wildlife-related crimes, it is an important transit point from where poachers and middlemen transport animals, dead and alive, and their body parts.

“After illegally poaching protected animals such as leopards, tigers, crocodiles, and even trading several protected species of birds from the jungles of Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, West Bengal among other places, these illegal traders often use Delhi as a transit point to take these items further into north east India and then across border to Nepal, Bhutan or China. The black market value of these goods is quite high,” the official explained.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
leopard wildlife crime control bureau
TRENDING NEWS

Kitten upsets ‘toy’ while playing with it. Watch hilarious video to find out why

Pictures of dog enjoying ice cream will make you crave for some dessert too

This couple that travels across India on a Bullet with sidecar is inspiring many

Alien memes erupt on Twitter after sonic boom in Bengaluru on World UFO Day
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP