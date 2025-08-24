'Snatched Inspector's pistol, tried to flee': Police after Noida dowry accused shot in leg

The prime accused in the Greater Noida dowry death case and the husband of the victim, Vipin Bhati, was shot in the leg on Sunday after he allegedly tried to flee police custody. Noida dowry case: Accused tries to snatch gun, police shoot him in leg(Sourced)

Vipin was taken to recover bottles of inflammable liquid used in the crime when he tried to escape by snatching a nearby policeman’s gun, police said.

ADCP Sudhir Kumar said, “We had come here to recover the bottles of inflammable liquid which he threw after using them to set her on fire. We recovered the bottles but around that time, he snatched the Inspector's pistol and tried to run."

"When the police surrounded him, he tried to fire on us. In self-defence, the police also fired and the bullet hit his leg,” he added.

Also Read | ‘Apne aap mari hai’: In Noida dowry death, husband says he did nothing wrong, ‘fights normal in marriage’ | Watch

The officer confirmed that the accused has been admitted to a hospital for treatment, while the investigation continues after police recovered key evidence, including bottles of thinner suspected to have been used in the attack.

Kumar further said, “On 21 August, information was received that a man with the help from his family members, killed his wife by setting her on fire. The police immediately registered a case in the matter and, proceeding with the investigation, the deceased's husband, Vipin, was arrested.”

Husband, in-laws accused of setting woman on fire over dowry demands

The victim, 28-year-old Nikki, was allegedly set ablaze in Sirsa village, Greater Noida, by her husband and in-laws over a demand for ₹35 lakh dowry.

According to the FIR, Nikki’s sister Kanchan—who is also married into the same family—told police that both sisters were regularly tortured and abused for dowry.

“On August 21 at about 5.30pm, Vipin, along with his mother Daya, father Satyaveer, and brother Rohit, poured an inflammable substance on my sister and set her ablaze, causing her death. I rushed her to Fortis hospital, from where she was referred to Safdarjung. She succumbed to her injuries on the way,” Kanchan stated in her complaint.

Police have arrested Vipin Bhati in connection with the murder, while his mother Daya, father Satyaveer, and brother Rohit have also been booked. The three co-accused remain absconding.