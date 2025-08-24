Noida dowry killing accused tries to escape police custody, shot in the leg

As the investigation into the Noida dowry case continues, Noida police officials reportedly shot the accused, Vipin Bhati, in the leg as he tried to flee from police custody. 28-year-old Nikki, who was set ablaze allegedly by her husband and in-laws in Sirsa village over a dowry demand of ₹ 35 lakh(Sourced)

As per reports, the incident took place on Sunday after police detained him for the alleged murder of his wife, Nikki.

Speaking to HT, Greater Noida Additional DCP Sudhir Kumar shared that the incident occurred when the cops took the accused for recovery. During this, Bhati tried to snatch the pistol from one of the police officials as an attempt to flee from custody.

“The deceased's husband/accused has been taken into custody. Police teams have been formed to arrest the others. The arrest of others will be ensured soon. The deceased's family and other people had come to Kasna police station demanding proper investigation and no lapse in the action. All the above people have gone back from the police station after the talks being completely satisfied,” police told HT.

Woman set ablaze over ₹ 35 lakh dowry demand

28-year-old Nikki was allegedly set on fire by her husband and in-laws in Greater Noida's Sirsa village over a dowry demand. As per the FIR accessed the HT, Nikki's sister Kanchan, who is also married in the same house, told police that the family would torture and abuse both the women for dowry.

“On August 21 at about 5.30pm, Vipin, along with his mother Daya, father Satyaveer, and brother Rohit, poured an inflammable substance on my sister and set her ablaze, causing her death. I rushed her to Fortis hospital, from where she was referred to Safdarjung. She succumbed to her injuries on the way," she told police.

Noida police arrested Vipin Bhati, her husband for his alleged involvement in the case. A case has also been registered against Nikki’s mother-in-law Daya, father-in-law Satyaveer, and brother-in-law Rohit, who are currently absconding.