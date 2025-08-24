Dragged by hair, set on fire with lighter: 5 chilling details of Noida dowry death

The horrifying case of 28-year-old Nikki, who was set ablaze allegedly by her husband and in-laws in Sirsa village over a dowry demand of ₹35 lakh, has shaken the region and triggered protests demanding justice. Police confirmed that Nikki succumbed to her injuries while being shifted from Noida's Fortis Hospital to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. Nikki married Vipin in December 2016, and initially no dowry was exchanged.

Her husband, Vipin Bhati (28), has been arrested, while his father Satyaveer Bhati and brother Rohit Bhati are on the run. The FIR also names Nikki’s mother-in-law, Daya.

As investigators dig deeper, several disturbing details have emerged.

Six-year-old child witnessed the horror

Perhaps the most chilling detail is that Nikki’s six-year-old son saw his mother being set on fire. In his statement, the boy recounted: “Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara fir lighter se aag laga di” (they poured something on my mother, slapped her and set her ablaze with a lighter). The child’s testimony adds a harrowing dimension to the brutality of the crime.

Crime caught on video

Two disturbing videos of the incident are circulating online. One shows Nikki being assaulted and dragged by her hair, while another captures her limping down the stairs after being set ablaze. The clips, reportedly recorded by Nikki’s elder sister Kanchan, who is married into the same family, have intensified public outrage.

Years of dowry harassment

Nikki married Vipin in December 2016. While no dowry was exchanged at the time, her sister Kanchan revealed that the in-laws began pressuring the family for ₹35 lakh soon after. Both sisters were allegedly tortured for dowry, with Kanchan saying, “They hit her in her neck and head, threw acid, and carried out atrocities against us.”

Accused tries to portray death as suicide

Even as police registered a murder case, an Instagram post by Vipin surfaced, suggesting Nikki had died by suicide. “Why did you leave me? The world is calling me a killer, Nikki,” read his post, followed by a video of him smiling with Nikki and their son. Police have described this as an apparent attempt to mislead and deflect blame.

In-laws wanted to get Vipin remarried

Kanchan has alleged that Nikki’s in-laws wanted to drive her away so Vipin could remarry. She claimed the sisters were assaulted together and she was left unconscious after being slapped. “They wanted my sister gone… they were planning his second marriage,” Kanchan told reporters.

Police and public response

Greater Noida ADCP Sudhir Kumar confirmed that a case has been filed under charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, and voluntarily causing hurt under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Vipin is in custody, while teams are working to trace the absconding relatives.

Meanwhile, Sirsa village residents have taken to the streets, demanding swift justice. Protests have erupted with chants of “Justice for Nikki,” as anger builds over yet another brutal case of dowry violence in Uttar Pradesh.