'Hit her in head, threw acid': Noida woman's sister shares ordeal over 35 lakh dowry demand

A shocking case of dowry harassment has emerged from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, where a 28-year-old woman, Nikki, was allegedly set on fire by her husband and in-laws after they demanded “ ₹35 lakh” from her family. Nikki’s husband and in-laws allegedly began pressuring her to bring ₹ 35 lakh from her family home. When this demand went unmet, the harassment is said to have escalated into violence.(X)

Nikki’s sister, Kanchan, shared disturbing details, stating that her sibling had been subjected to continuous harassment for dowry since her marriage in 2016, despite no such demands being raised at the time of the wedding.

Two harrowing videos of the incident have surfaced online. In one clip, a man and a woman are seen assaulting Nikki and dragging her out of the house by her hair. The second video shows her limping down the stairs after being set ablaze.

Nikki’s sister details years of dowry abuse in FIR

Kanchan lodged a complaint alleging years of abuse, stating that her sister’s marriage with Vipin Bhati, 28, was solemnised in December 2016 without any dowry being exchanged. However, over time, Nikki’s husband and in-laws allegedly began pressuring her to bring ₹35 lakh from her family home. When this demand went unmet, the harassment is said to have escalated into violence.

According to a copy of the FIR reviewed by HT, Kanchan said: “On August 21 at about 5.30pm, Vipin, along with his mother Daya, father Satyaveer, and brother Rohit, poured an inflammable substance on my sister and set her ablaze, causing her death. I rushed her to Fortis hospital, from where she was referred to Safdarjung. She succumbed to her injuries on the way.”

Kanchan also alleged that the in-laws wanted Nikki out of the way so that Vipin could remarry. “They slapped me. I was injured… unconscious the entire day.”

“They hit her in her neck and head and threw acid on her. Our kids were also in the same house. I couldn't do anything. They tortured me as well,” said a weeping Kanchan while holding her sister’s son.

Confirming the incident, ADCP Greater Noida Sudhir Kumar said: “We received information from Fortis Hospital on the night of August 21 about a woman admitted with severe burn injuries. She was later referred to Delhi but died en route. An autopsy was conducted, and the body has been handed over to the family.”

Police said an FIR has been filed under Section 103 (murder), Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Vipin has been arrested, while efforts are under way to trace his absconding family members.

Investigators are also probing whether Nikki was subjected to prolonged dowry harassment prior to her death.