‘Set her on fire using lighter’: Minor son recounts Greater Noida ‘dowry’ horror

Days after a woman in Greater Noida was killed allegedly by her in-laws for dowry, her son has narrated the horror of the incident that reportedly took place before. The victim, who has been identified as Nikki, was married into a family in Greater Noida's Sirsa, reportedly in 2016.

“They first put something on mumma,” the little boy said, according to NDTV. "Then they slapped her before setting her on fire using a lighter."

He also nodded positively to a question about whether his father killed her mother.

The 26-year-old victim, who has been identified as Nikki, was married into a family in Greater Noida's Sirsa, reportedly in 2016.

The victim's sister, Kanchan, who is also married in the same family, said that they both were both being tortured by their in-laws, who have been demanding a sum of ₹36 lakh.

Kanchan said that the torture started just six months after her marriage. “I was also assaulted between 1.30 am and 4 am on Thursday. They told me, ‘We have got dowry for one (sister), what about the other? You are better off dead. We will marry again,” NDTV quoted Kanchan as saying.

She added that on Thursday said Nikki was beaten up by her in-laws and later set on fire in front of her son.

Greater Noida ADCP Sudhir Kumar said that the police were informed about the incident by Fortis Hospital, which said that a woman had been admitted with burn injuries and had been referred to Safdarjung.

“The police took immediate cognisance and reached Safdarjung Hospital. The woman had died on the way... The post-mortem was conducted. The family members cremated her,” ADCP Sudhir Kumar said.

"On the complaint of the deceased's sister, a case was registered at Kasana police station against the husband and his family... The police took action and took the husband, Vipin, into custody. Teams have been formed to arrest others... Further legal proceedings are underway..." Kumar added.