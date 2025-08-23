Woman beaten up, set ablaze by in-laws over dowry in Greater Noida

A woman was beaten up and set ablaze by her in-laws in Greater Noida, following which she succumbed to her injuries. The woman's in-laws started torturing her over dowry just six months after marriage.(Representative image/PTI)

The victim's sister, who is also married in the same family, said that they were both being tortured by their in-laws for dowry, adding that they had been demanding a sum of ₹36 lakh.

The victim, who has been identified as Nikki, was married into a family in Greater Noida's Sirsa in 2016, according to reports. However, the victim's mother has said that she had been married for seven years.

Her in-laws started torturing her over dowry just six months after marriage, according to her sister Kanchan. “I was also assaulted between 1.30 am and 4 am on Thursday. They told me, ‘We have got dowry for one (sister), what about the other? You are better off dead. We will marry again’,” NDTV quoted Kanchan as saying.

The sister said that Nikki had been beaten up by her in-laws on Thursday night, and following that, had been set on fire in front of her son.

Greater Noida ADCP Sudhir Kumar said that a case has been registered at the Kasana police station against the victim's husband and his family, following her sister's complaint.

Kumar said that a memo from the Fortis Hospital was received at the Kasana police station, stating that a woman had been admitted there with burn injuries, and later referred to Safdarjing Hospital.

“The police took immediate cognisance and reached Safdarjung Hospital. The woman had died on the way...,” Kumar said, adding that a post-mortem was conducted later. The victim's family members cremated her thereafter.

“The police took action and took the husband, Vipin, into custody. Teams have been formed to arrest others..,” Kumar said. The ADCP said that further legal proceedings are underway.

The victim's mother told ANI that the in-laws had demanded vehicles and cash in dowry. “Her husband used to abuse my daughter as well as us,” she said, while demanding death sentence for the accused.