‘Husband used to abuse, demanded Swift Dzire’: Mother of woman set ablaze in Greater Noida

A woman in Greater Noida was allegedly beaten and set on fire by her in-laws, resulting in her death, according to family members and police. The victim’s mother is demanding swift action and a “death sentence” for the accused. Mother of woman who died allegedly after being set ablaze by in-laws over dowry demands.(Screengrab from ANI)

Speaking to news agency ANI, she said her daughter was tortured by the in-laws over dowry, who repeatedly demanded cash and vehicles and subjected her to abuse when the family failed to meet their demands.

“The in-laws used to demand vehicles and cash in dowry and assault my daughter. Her husband used to abuse my daughter as well as us (the victim's family). They burnt my daughter to death… We want a death sentence for the accused,” the victim’s mother said.

She further highlighted how the husband's son-in-law's demands kept growing. "He had asked for a Swift Dzire car. At the wedding, we gave a Scorpio…. Sometimes he would say, ‘Bring 1 lakh,’ sometimes, ‘Bring 2 lakh.’ he had asked for a Bullet bike, we gave her a Bullet as well,” the mother added.

She further demanded swift action from authorities, saying, “Everyone is with us... What investigation is being done?”

Husband in custody, says Police

Greater Noida police confirmed that a woman was admitted to Fortis Hospital with severe burn injuries on August 21 and was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. She, however, died on the way, and her post-mortem was conducted before her family cremated her, said Greater Noida ADCP Sudhir Kumar.

He added that the police acted promptly after receiving a complaint from the victim’s sister. “A case was registered against the husband and his family. The husband, Vipin, has been taken into custody, and teams have been formed to arrest the others. Further legal proceedings are underway,” Kumar said.

The victim’s mother added that her daughter had been married for seven years. According to NDTV, the victim, identified as Nikki, was married into the Greater Noida family in Sirsa in 2016.