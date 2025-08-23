Greater Noida woman set ablaze in front of son, husband wanted 36L dowry: Shocking details emerge

A woman was physically assaulted by her husband and in-laws before allegedly being set on fire in a ghastly incident in Greater Noida. The woman died while on her way to a hospital in Delhi on Thursday. A woman was assaulted and set ablaze by her husband and in-laws in Greater Noida.(X)

The victim, identified as Nikki, was married to Vipin and the family lived in Greater Noida's Sirsa village. The couple got married in 2016 and the torture began over dowry six months ago, according to a report in NDTV.

A video has also emerged on social media showing the husband and his family assault the woman. The footage then shows the woman set ablaze and sitting on the floor.

Ever since the incident surfaced, several shocking details have emerged of the crime:

⦁ The woman was allegedly set ablaze in front of her minor son. The boy have said that his mother was slapped before she was set on fire using a lighter.

⦁ Several reports claimed that the woman was set ablaze after her family failed to give ₹36 lakh in dowry. The elder sister claimed that Nikki was burnt was she failed to get the dowry amount.

⦁ The woman was first rushed to Fortis Hospital by the neighbours. She was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. But the victim succumbed to the burn injuries on way to the hospital.