Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that andolan, or agitation, does not bring about change; and solutions to problems often come from within society, adding that when protests are political or instigated, they can create

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

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tension and anarchy, and disrupt public order.

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“Experience shows that it is neither the government alone that can resolve all the problems of society, nor is it true that problems can be resolved only through agitations. Solutions can also emerge through the active participation of the society and dialogue among its members,” Bhagwat said, delivering the annual Vijaydashami lecture in Nagpur.

Deep Dive Why does Mohan Bhagwat say social problems should be addressed through society rather than agitation? Bhagwat said solutions can emerge from society’s active participation and dialogue. He argued that protests, particularly when politically instigated, can create tension, divisions and disorder rather than resolve problems. Does Mohan Bhagwat say protests have no place in a democracy? No. He acknowledged that protests are part of democracy, but said they should aim to find solutions and remain within the Constitution and the law, without creating divisions or public disorder. How did CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke describe his supporters’ approach to protest? Dipke said CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka chose peace and compassion despite being jailed. He compared their non-violent approach to Mahatma Gandhi’s satyagraha.

Also read: Mohan Bhagwat says forces trying to destabilise India: ‘Regime change doesn’t change circumstances’

RSS chief warns against politically instigated protests

The RSS chief’s comments come against the backdrop of ongoing street protests by the Opposition and the Cockroach Janta Party demanding electoral reforms and the removal of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the special intensive revision (SIR).

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{{^usCountry}} The Opposition, particularly the Congress, has accused the poll panel of working at the behest of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, the political arm of the Sangh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Opposition, particularly the Congress, has accused the poll panel of working at the behest of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, the political arm of the Sangh. {{/usCountry}}

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The RSS chief said that the people of India needed to be cautious that there were forces in the West that wanted India derailed from its path of becoming a developed nation.

“ A storm has swept in from the West, driven by a demonic resolve to destroy and devastate all that is decent, auspicious, and rooted in cultural and human values, both in Bharat and across the world. Even the so-called developed nations across the world are afflicted by this storm and find themselves helpless before it. However, over the past decades, Bharat has gradually carved out a place for itself in the world through its own strength and sound policies,” he said.

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Also read: Protesters must focus on solutions, not divisions: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

France, Albania, Nepal and Bangladesh cited as examples of regime change

He cited France, Albania, Nepaland Bangladesh as examples of foreign interference that tried to push regime change as a means of finding solutions.

“Look at what has been happening in France, Albania, Nepal and Bangladesh in recent days. They want to make similar attempts in Bharat as well. But a change of regime does not change anything. Look at the situation there,” he said.

Even as he acknowledged the right to protest being part of democracy, the Sangh chief said, the purpose should not be to exacerbate differences and stoke anarchy.

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“India is still progressing and there are lots of problems that still exist. And because of that many protests happen as they should in a democracy, but why should protest happen for solutions? The aim is to find a solution, it (protest) should not create divisions, friction and factionalism,” he said.

He went on to add that while the administration was taking measures to maintain peace and order, people should ensure that their actions did not create discord, animosity, resentment, bitterness, or divisions, and even when emotions run high, their actions must remain within the bounds of our Constitution and the law.

The RSS, the ideological fount of the BJP, has backed the government’s policies on internal security, external affairs and economy, although its offshoots have been pressing for more indigenous production to cut dependence on exports.

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Also read: ‘In America, behave true to America’: Mohan Bhagwat tells Indian diaspora to fulfil duty to ‘karma bhumi’

RSS chief echoes government’s concerns over ‘orchestrated’ protests

Echoing the government’s views that the ongoing protests were being “orchestrated”, Bhagwat said it was erroneous to think that circumstances would change with a change of regime, because it never happened before and won’t happen again.

“As Bharat continues to progress manner, the designs of those forces that seek to create instability among the nations of the world and install their own proxies in positions of influence, so that they can serve as instruments for advancing their selfish interests, will be thwarted, and their operations will be shut down. These demonic forces are well aware of this reality. That is why Bharat is their decisive and most formidable competitor, as well as their ultimate and most significant target,” he said.

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Bhagwat said that there was a section of people in India who seemed to reflect what these forces want. “There are some people who are of their opinion in India as well…who have low intelligence and thirst for power.”

Urging society to be on guard, he said the people should ensure solutions to problems come from within and not through protests.

The Sangh chief also said that India needed to show the way and set a new metric for development that did not pose adverse consequences for humanity. He said that while science and technology progressed, there was a need to ensure ecology and ethics were not overlooked.

He also stressed on the need to protect and respect the diversity of India, pointing out diversities in religion, language, and food choices.

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Also read: Mohan Bhagwat Performs Shastra Puja at RSS Vijayadashami Event in Nagpur

Nepal floods cited as a warning against one-sided development

Bhagwat cited the recent floods in Nepal as an example of a mismatch between development and maintaining the ecology.

“When development is pursued solely from a consumerist or materialistic perspective, the comforts and conveniences it brings may come at the cost of far greater harm. The terrible tragedy that Nepal has recently had to endure, claiming the lives of thousands of people, can be attributed, at least in part, to the consequences of one- sided development across the Himalayan region, which stretches through several countries, including Bharat, Tibet, Bhutan, and China,” he said.

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He said the stampede at a Durga Puja in Kolkata this week was “because of our own fault… but what happened in Nepal was a natural disaster…” he said.

Focussing on India’s diversity and the need to respect those including faith and food choices, Bhagwat said that the RSS was working to awaken the “Hindu spirit and build the entire society into a well-organised and strong society”.

Also read: ‘Values that inspired to put his own life in danger’: RSS chief hails Smit Machchhar

“Working towards building an organised and strong Hindu society is not contrary to the spirit of respecting all faiths or to the emotional unity of the nation. Since the Hindu society’s world view and nature are inclusive, we must understand that such efforts will only strengthen the emotional unity, goodwill, and good conduct among all of us… It is this very nature and these values, passed down from generation to generation, that inspires Captain Smit Machchar to put his own life in danger and devote himself to protect human lives,” he said, referring to the pilot’s act of saving passengers by thwarting a hijacking aboard a Flydubai flight last month.