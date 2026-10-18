New Delhi, It was a meticulously staged deception as government job aspirants went through what they thought were written tests, a medical examination, police verification and even a three-month "training" after their "appointment", not realising that they had been duped by people who posed as relatives of a senior RSS leader and a former Vice President. Five booked for cheating job aspirants of ₹2.41 crore by posing as relatives of RSS leader, former VP

The CBI has now registered an FIR against five people for allegedly defrauding villagers in Haryana of ₹2.41 crore following a complaint from a Panipat resident alleging that the syndicate collected money from several job aspirants under the guise of securing government employment.

The CBI "prima facie substantiated" allegations in the complaint and registered the FIR.

The Panipat resident alleged that Krishan of Bhiwani district, in collusion with brothers Kapil and Sunil of Hansi district, Rajinder Bairagi and Harpal Punia, collected money from villagers in the name of securing government jobs for them, they said.

The fraud began in August 2023, when Bairagi, who ran an office from a temple compound, introduced Krishan as his cousin to the complainant.

Krishan claimed his elder brother was a senior RSS leader in northern India and said the family's political connections gave them sway over universities, courts, the state legislature and the Food Corporation of India, the complaint now part of the FIR alleged.

Kapil allegedly posed as a CBI inspector and as a nephew of a former Vice President, showing photographs purportedly with the leader and counterfeit identity cards showing him in a CBI uniform.

The men allegedly demanded ₹14 lakh for a supervisor's post at the FCI, ₹12 lakh for clerical jobs and ₹8 lakh for peon posts, the FIR alleged.

The complainant shelled out ₹14 lakh for the FCI supervisor position, it alleged.

Victims were allegedly provided fabricated emails and joining letters, which the complainant alleged were produced by Sunil through dummy accounts.

The FIR alleged that the group arranged fake medical examinations at a New Delhi hospital and sham police verifications. The victims allegedly received verification calls from what appeared to be local police stations.

The aspirants were also tricked into attending a three-month "training" programme at what was passed off as a Food Corporation godown at Panihari, Sirsa, where 25 to 30 candidates, including a relative, were lodged in a rented accommodation and taught by a fake instructor from 10 am to 2.30 pm, the FIR said.

The gang organised fake written examinations, with answer sheets prepared at a fictitious exam centre in Fatehabad and similar tests at Sondhapur and near a bus stand in Jind.

Sunil collected ₹2 lakh from each candidate for the exam and ₹4 lakh more at the point of "joining", the FIR alleged.

It listed 11 other victims, each of whom allegedly paid between ₹7 lakh and ₹14 lakh. The complaint claimed that some money was returned after repeated pleas, including nearly ₹3.5 lakh.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.