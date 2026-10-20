From Bastille to this month's riots, the long history and culture of street protests in France

The marches and protests that ended in France's worst rioting in years on October 17 draw on a habit more than two centuries old, in which French governments have repeatedly given ground to people who take to the streets. Demonstrators wave French flags on Place de la Republique in Paris, France. (Bloomberg)

Strikes won French workers paid holidays and a 40-hour week in 1936, and a 35% rise in the minimum wage in 1968. Students forced governments to drop a university bill in 1986 and a youth jobs contract in 2006.

This time the government, running one of the euro zone’s largest budget deficits with a fractured Parliament, has little left to concede.

Some half-a-million people marched across France on Saturday against rising prices, in a movement that began four weeks earlier with students demanding better conditions in their schools. By nightfall, masked groups had looted shops, set fire to cars and stormed public buildings. At least 3,000 businesses were damaged, and fire nearly destroyed a 19th-century city hall in Limoges, in central France. The country's interior ministry put Saturday's arrests at 2,397, and Paris and several other cities imposed overnight curfews on Monday.

Also read: From France to Italy, protests across Europe over rising cost of living

A right written into the Revolution It was in 1789 when a Paris crowd stormed the Bastille, a royal prison, and set off the French Revolution, paving the path to the guillotine for King Louis XVI and his queen Marie Antoinette.

In the years after, the revolutionaries wrote the idea of revolt into their declaration of rights. Article 35 of the Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen of 1793 says, "When the government violates the rights of the people, insurrection is, for the people and for each portion of the people, the most sacred of rights and the most indispensable of duties."

That declaration never came into force, and the authors of its 1795 replacement dropped both the duty of insurrection and the right of resistance to oppression.

Pierre Daunou, one of the authors of the 1795 Constitution, spoke for the commission of the National Convention, France's revolutionary assembly, that drafted it. He said the right had seemed to carry too many dangers and to open the door to too many abuses. Even so, French protest movements have invoked the symbolism of 1789 ever since, the New York Times noted.

Victor Hugo set the barricade chapters of his 1862 novel Les Misérables in a failed Paris rising of June 1832, likening the city, in Isabel F Hapgood's 1887 English translation, to "a piece of artillery; when it is loaded, it suffices for a spark to fall, and the shot is discharged".

In February 1848, the government banned a campaign of public banquets held to demand electoral reform. A protest against the ban became a revolution within days: King Louis-Philippe abdicated on February 24, and a republic was declared.

In 1871, the Paris Commune – a city government of the revolutionaries – lasted from March 18 until troops crushed it in the 'Bloody Week' of May 21–28. A resolution proposed in the French Senate in 2015 put the number of people shot dead at 10,000 to more than 30,000, and in 2016, the National Assembly, France's lower house, formally rehabilitated the victims of that repression.

David A Bell, a history professor at Princeton University, sees the streets as an informal check on power in France, a last resort when the legislature, the executive and the courts do not respond, the NYT reported.

Julian Bourg, a historian at Boston College, told the paper that "in France, there's a long tradition that the state embodies the people", and that the state is therefore directly accountable to them.