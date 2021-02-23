Home / India News / Soldier dies, 2 others injured in freak mishap in firing range in J-K’s Akhnoor
Soldier dies, 2 others injured in freak mishap in firing range in J-K’s Akhnoor

During a live fire training, the barrel of a 105 mm gun suddenly burst and the flying splinters hit three soldiers, killing one of them.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:13 PM IST
An artillery field gun. (Twitter)

A gunner of the army's artillery regiment died and two others were injured in a freak mishap at a field firing range during a live fire training in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district on Tuesday, a defence spokesperson.

The deceased has been identified as gunner Sayan Gosh of the artillery regiment, a native of Nagdaha village in the 24 Parganas North district of West Bengal.

The defence spokesperson said that gunner Sayan Ghosh suffered fatal injury in an accident during a live fire training at the firing ranges in Akhnoor sector on Tuesday around 10.30 am.

During the live fire training, the barrel of a 105 mm gun suddenly burst and the flying splinters hit three soldiers including gunner Sayan Ghosh.

“While Sayan Ghosh succumbed to his injuries, the condition of two other soldiers is stated to be stable. They are out of danger and are undergoing treatment at a garrison hospital,” he said.

