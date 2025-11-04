Soldier headed to Gujarat stabbed to death on train after a scuffle

An Army personnel was allegedly stabbed to death by coach attendants in a moving train after a scuffle broke out between them near Bikaner station late Sunday night, a police officer said on Monday, adding that the incident took place when the soldier was travelling to his hometown via Sabarbati Express. The incident took place when the soldier was travelling to his hometown via Sabarbati Express. (PTI/Representative image)

“The victim, identified as Jigar Kumar — an Army jawan from Gujarat — had boarded the Sabarmati Express from Firozabad and was going to Sabarmati. During the journey, a dispute broke out between the soldier and the coach attendants. After which, one of the attendants attacked Kumar with a knife,” government railway police (GRP) SHO Anand Kumar Gilla told HT.

“The incident took place between Lunkaransar and Bikaner stations. Kumar was rushed to the PBM Trauma Centre in Bikaner, where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” Gilla said.

Three coach attendants allegedly involved in the attack have been detained for questioning. Following the incident, senior Army officials reached PBM Hospital late at night to assess the situation, the police officer further said.