Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says did not meet BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Friday dismissed reports that he met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari, saying that though Adhikari came to his residence to meet him, the meeting could not take place.

“Shri Suvendhu Adhikari did come to my residence cum office yesterday at around 3pm, unannounced. Since I was already in a pre-scheduled meeting in my chamber, my staff requested him to sit in the waiting room of my office building and offered him a cup of tea. When my meeting was over and my staff informed me about his arrival, I requested my staff to convey to Mr Adhikari my inability to meet him and apologise as he had to wait,” Mehta noted in a statement to Hindustan Times.

“Mr Adhikari thanked my staff and left without insisting on meeting me. The question of my meeting Mr Adhikari, therefore, does not arise,” the statement further stated.

Earlier in the day, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking “immediate” removal of Mehta from the post of Solicitor General of India. “We strongly condemn Shri Tushar Mehta’s meeting with Shri Suvendu Adhikari, who has been accused of various offences that are currently being investigated. This raises some serious concerns about the integrity of the post held by the Learned Solicitor General,” the official TMC Twitter handle posted.