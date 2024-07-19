 ‘Solvers’ who can crack tests at the core of paper leaks | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
‘Solvers’ who can crack tests at the core of paper leaks

ByPrawesh Lama, Leena Dhankhar, Avinash Kumar, New Delhi/gurugram/patna
Jul 19, 2024 06:19 AM IST

Talented former students in India, now known as "solvers," illegally crack and leak exam papers, revealing flaws in the education system.

They were once talented students — able to decipher India’s notoriously difficult competitive examinations. In classrooms growing up, in schools and colleges, in state capitals and small towns, they were the students that the rest looked up to; the students that had all the answers. Several graduated to public sector jobs; some became doctors, others civil servants; some even became part of India’s security apparatus.

New Delhi, Jul 07 (ANI): All India Students Association (AISA) and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) members stage a protest over the demand for Re-NEET and NET examinations, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo/Amit Sharma) (Amit Sharma)
New Delhi, Jul 07 (ANI): All India Students Association (AISA) and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) members stage a protest over the demand for Re-NEET and NET examinations, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo/Amit Sharma) (Amit Sharma)

