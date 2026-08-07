Son likely to be buried near Atiq Ahmed’s grave in Prayagraj after Friday prayers

Slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed’s youngest son Abaan Ahmed, who died in a road accident in Jhansi on Thursday morning, is expected to be buried at the Kasari Masari graveyard, where his father, brother Asad Ahmed and uncle Khalid Azim alias Ashraf were laid to rest over three years ago in 2023.

The wreckage of the car which met with an accident in Jhansi on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO)

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The burial is likely to take place after Friday prayers close to Atiq’s grave.

According to deputy commissioner of police (City) Manish Shandilya, Prayagraj Police are coordinating with Jhansi Police to ascertain when Abaan’s body will be brought to Prayagraj.

Ahzam Ahmed, Atiq’s fourth son, reached Jhansi on Thursday to claim the body of his youngest brother Abaan Ahmed.

Speaking to the media, Ahzam appealed to the authorities to allow his two brothers, who are currently lodged in jail, to attend Abaan’s last rites.

Following Ahzam’s arrival, the necessary legal formalities were completed, after which the process of handing over the body to the family was initiated.

Arvind Kumar, Jhansi’s superintendent of police (Rural), said the body will be handed over to the family members as soon as the post-mortem is done.

Tight security arrangements

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{{^usCountry}} Tight security arrangements were put in place at the hospital premises and surrounding areas, with a heavy police deployment to ensure law and order and prevent any untoward incident during the proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tight security arrangements were put in place at the hospital premises and surrounding areas, with a heavy police deployment to ensure law and order and prevent any untoward incident during the proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

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In Prayagraj, police have stepped up surveillance around the graveyard amid the possibility that Abaan’s mother, Shaista Parveen, who remains absconding in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case, may attempt to visit the area during the funeral.

“As Abaan was the youngest of the siblings, he was believed to be more close to his mother. We cannot rule out the possibility of her coming to the vicinity of the graveyard or nearby houses linked to the family. Police teams have been deployed to monitor any suspicious movement,” DCP Shandilya said.

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Mohd Fuzail Ahmed, former secretary of the Kasari Masari graveyard committee, said preparations for the burial had begun.

“The grave digger was instructed to prepare a grave by Thursday 8pm, though the work was likely to continue till late night because of the hard soil conditions,” he added.

Ask HT Frequently Asked Questions Where will Abaan Ahmed be buried? Abaan Ahmed is expected to be buried at the Kasari Masari graveyard. Who attended Abaan Ahmed's burial arrangements? Ahzam Ahmed, Atiq’s fourth son, reached Jhansi on Thursday to claim the body of his youngest brother Abaan Ahmed. What security measures were taken for the burial? Tight security arrangements were put in place at the hospital premises and surrounding areas, with a heavy police deployment to ensure law and order. Why is there surveillance around the graveyard? Police have stepped up surveillance around the graveyard amid the possibility that Abaan’s mother, Shaista Parveen, may attempt to visit the area during the funeral.