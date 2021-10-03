Son of Bollywood star detained for questioning about rave party on cruise ship

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested eight people in a raid on an off shore rave party held on a cruise ship along Mumbai coast on Saturday night, and also detained a few including son of a Bollywood star, officers aware of developments said.

Three women were also brought to the NCB office in early hours from the cruise ship and were being questioned, said a NCB official, who preferred anonymity. He added that the crew of the cruise ship, several event organisers and some foreign nationals were under NCB’s scanner for the event.

Zonal director Sameer Wankhede of the NCB said, “We are questioning several people, including Bollywood star’s son in NCB office in connection with the rave party.”

The agency claims to have found multiple drugs such as Cocaine, MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy), Mephedrone and Charas from the detained people during the raid.

A NCB officer aware of the developments said this was the first instance of a NCB raid on a cruise ship. The operation continued past midnight. Since the NCB officers could not interrogate the apprehended women at night, therefore three were brought to the agency’s office in Mumbai in the morning and were being questioned. Their roles are still not clear, he said.

NCB officials said they were present among the revelers in decoy after learning that the rave party was being organised on a cruise ship.

A Delhi-based event company is believed to have organised parties on passenger cruise ships on October 2, 3 and 4. The cruise ship was to go to GOA on Saturday night and scheduled to return to Mumbai by Monday.