Sonam Wangchuk, climate activist and education reformer, on Monday said he has been discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and will visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi before returning to Ladakh.

Sonam Wangchuk shared the update in a post on X

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In a post on X, Wangchuk wrote: "AND FINALLY.... I'm being discharged from the hospital. Will be going to Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and then back to the mountains."

He also thanked those who supported him during his hospital stay, writing, "Thank you all and BIG THANK YOU to the wonderful team of doctors and staff at Medanta Hospital Gurgaon."

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{{^usCountry}} Wangchuk had joined the agitation on June 28 and remained on an indefinite fast for 26 days. He was forcibly shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18, where he said he felt like he was being kept in detention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wangchuk had joined the agitation on June 28 and remained on an indefinite fast for 26 days. He was forcibly shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18, where he said he felt like he was being kept in detention. {{/usCountry}}

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Following a Delhi high court order, Wangchuk was shifted to Medanta Hospital.

The 36-day agitation, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), ended on Saturday with the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Education Minister. The protest had begun on June 20.