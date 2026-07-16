Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Delhi HC to hear plea on Wangchuk's health; Kejriwal to visit Jantar Mantar

Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: The Delhi High Court on Thursday will hear a public interest litigation raising concern over the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar. ...Read More

A petition was filed before the high court on Wednesday, calling for Wangchuk's admission to a hospital, ensuring that he receives the required medical treatment and force-feeding food to him.

‘Join me for peaceful march’, says Wangchuk

Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike, said on Wednesday that he will not end his fast as it sends a message to the government that the protests are not serious. In a video message on Wednesday, Wangchuk said that while he is losing muscle mass, his heart and core are still working fine, adding that his reports are also fine and he will continue his fast.

He urged supporters and well-wishers to join him on 20th July for a peaceful march to the Parliament instead of asking him to end his fast.

“I’m not in good shape but not so bad either...Rather than asking me to break my fast please join me on 20th July... Peaceful March to the Parliament,” he said.

Wangchuk’s health update

In its most recent update regarding Wangchuk’s health, doctors said he remains "very weak" and is under round-the-clock medical supervision. His weight has dropped to 57.15 kg, down 400 grams in the past 24 hours and 8.9 kg since he began his indefinite hunger strike.

Doctors recorded his blood pressure at 105/76 mmHg, blood sugar at 80 mg/dL, oxygen saturation at 97 per cent, and said his hydration levels are fair.

Leaders to meet Wangchuk as strike enters day 19

As the hunger strike entered its 19th day on Thursday, leaders from across the political spectrum continue to support the movement. Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said he will visit the Jantar Mantar at 4 pm to support Wangchuk and Cockroach Janta Party.

“Everyone loves air conditioning but let’s go and sweat at Jantar Mantar. We have to reach Jantar Mantar and salute the real hero named “Sonam Wangchuck” who has been fasting for 18 days. I will reach there tomorrow, 16.07.2026, at 4 PM. Please come,” he said in a post on X.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will also visit the protest site at 5 pm to support Wangchuk and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke. Earlier, Kejriwal, along with other leaders, had urged the environmentalist to end his fast as his health deteriorated.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait will also visit Jantar Mantar to meet Wangchuk.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also expressed solidarity with the students protesting and Wangchuk, saying he understands the value of fair exams and merit. He reassured that the Opposition will raise the students’ issues in the Parliament on Monday, when the monsoon session will commence. He urged the Modi government to reach out to Wangchuk and engage in dialogue.