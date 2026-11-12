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Ladakh activists seek to postpone December 4 council polls citing harsh winters

Led by Sonam Wangchuk, leaders of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance urged the Centre to postpone the elections for maximum voter participation.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026, 07:49:12 IST
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Mir Ehsan
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Ladakh activist groups on Wednesday appealed to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to help defer the December 4 elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDC) citing harsh winters and large-scale migration.

Ladakh Police later removed Wangchuk from the protest site. (Satish Bate/ HT Photo/ Representational)
Ladakh Police later removed Wangchuk from the protest site. (Satish Bate/ HT Photo/ Representational)

Led by climate and social activist Sonam Wangchuk, leaders of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) urged the central leadership to postpone the elections for maximum voter participation.

Addressing the media, Wangchuk said, “December and January are the coldest and snowiest months in Ladakh... with temperatures dipping below -30°C in many places and nearly half the population migrating out of Ladakh for education, vacation, and pilgrimage,” he said.

Deep Dive

Why are Ladakh groups seeking to postpone the December 4 hill council elections?

They cite severe winter conditions, including sub-zero temperatures, expected snowfall and possible road closures. They say winter migration by students, senior citizens and other residents could reduce voter participation.

Which Ladakh groups and leaders have appealed for the polls to be deferred?

The Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance appealed to national leaders to postpone the elections. Ladakh MP Haneefa Jan also wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking a delay.

What changes do Ladakh groups want besides postponing the hill council elections?

The groups want the elections held after winter and the new constituency map, drawn after delimitation, reviewed. They have also raised concerns about how the elections are being conducted.
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Later, Ladakh Police removed Wangchuk from the protest site. “Sonam Wangchuk has been advised to stay at his residence in view of the prohibitory orders issued by the Chief Electoral Officer, UT Ladakh, and the District Magistrate, Leh,” Ladakh DGP, Anand Jain, posted on X.

Ladakh MP Haneefa Jan wrote to Shah. “Today, I submitted a representation to the home minister, seeking postponement of proposed LAHDC elections...,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. With nearly 25 years of experience with Hindustan Times, The Tribune and Kashmir Times, he covers politics, defence, crime, terrorism, Indo-Pak border skirmishes, legislative assembly proceedings, health and civic and environmental issues for Jammu region. He also reports geo-political developments from strategic Ladakh region.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mir Ehsan

Mir Ehsan has reported from Kashmir for the past more than 20 years. He is an assistant editor and bureau chief of HT in Kashmir since 2018. Before that he was associated with Indian Express. He has extensively covered Kashmir politics, militancy and developmental issues. He is also a recipient of Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2005.

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Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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