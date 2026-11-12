Ladakh impasse must be resolved quickly

Since popular discontent first became apparent in Ladakh in 2025, common wisdom has held that only free-and-fair elections to build a representative government can defuse simmering tensions between the Union Territory’s administration and a clutch of civil society groups. Alarmingly, even the elections now seem to be under a cloud. On Tuesday, the Ladakh administration announced the schedule for the 100 seats of the Ladakh Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections, with polling on December 4 and the entire process concluding by December 8. But the announcement immediately triggered a political backlash across the region, including a complete shutdown in Kargil town and an election boycott by Leh bodies. For a young Union Territory in a strategically important region, credible elections not only fulfil a democratic promise but also ensure local residents have a stake in the stability of the region and good governance. (ANI)

Clearly, behind the facade of the boycott are lurking long-pending unresolved issues related to the delimitation of seats, the scheduling of the elections, and demands for greater autonomy. For a sensitive border region such as Ladakh, the space for manoeuvring might be limited but the local administration cannot expect to push through elections without taking all stakeholders on board. It must initiate discussions to resolve disagreements especially on the contours of the constituencies, pay heed to genuine demographic anxieties, and take into account the inputs of local groups on scheduling the polls. Similarly, civil society groups should work towards realising the aspirations of ordinary citizens, who have waited patiently for a grassroots electoral process and should not be denied the democratic opportunity to elect their representative. For a young Union Territory in a strategically important region, credible elections not only fulfil a democratic promise but also ensure local residents have a stake in the stability of the region and good governance. All sides must ensure every step is taken to resolve this impasse quickly.