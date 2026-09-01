‘Sonam Wangchuk praised us, viral clip shows only 1%’: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke on ‘not saints’ remark

Cockroach Janta Party convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday reacted to Sonam Wangchuk's remarks on the CJP founding members, saying that the activist had praised them.

The CJP convenor said that while Wangchuk had not been certain about their future ambitions, he himself could not be sure about it. (PTI)

Dipke told Dilli Tak that “99 per cent” of what Wangchuk had said about the CJP had been “edited out” of the viral clip being circulated on social media, adding that only “1 per cent” of his remarks were being highlighted.

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Dipke further backed Wangchuk's remarks wherein the activist said he did not know what the CJP members might do in the future. The CJP founder said the activist had a “fair point”, highlighting that he himself does not know what someone's future holds.

Wangchuk was a part of the CJP protest against the alleged irregularities in NEET, wherein the activist went on a hunger strike for 26 days. The activist ended his fast at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after receiving written assurances from the government.

Also Read | 'Everyone gone, now no hope': Sonam Wangchuk says CJP leaders wanted to end protest after July 20 crackdown

What did Dipke say on the video?

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{{^usCountry}} When asked about the clip, Dipke said that Wangchuk had praised him and CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, but those were not being shown in the viral video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked about the clip, Dipke said that Wangchuk had praised him and CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, but those were not being shown in the viral video. {{/usCountry}}

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“Maybe you did not watch the complete video. He (Wangchuk) was asked what he thinks about Abhijeet, Ashutosh and Saurav – “Do they have any ambitions or will they become corrupt in the future?” Sonam sir has said in the video – which is being edited and circulated – that the three of them are skilled, very good leaders and are not corrupt till now. They have conducted the campaign very honestly. And he was praising us,” Dipke said.

The CJP convenor said that while Wangchuk had not been certain about their future ambitions, he himself could not be sure about it. “He (Wangchuk) was then asked about the future. Now obviously who can predict the future? I myself cannot say anything. I tell people that you should trust no one with closed eyes, because no one can guarantee who might do what in the future. This is why Sonam sir too said the same thing,” Dipke said.

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He further added, “99 per cent things of the things he (Wangchuk) said – where he praised us – they edited it and circulated the 1 per cent where he said he couldn't say what we might do in the future...which is a fair point.”

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk explains why he softened Dharmendra Pradhan resignation demand

What did Sonam Wangchuk say on the CJP?

In a podcast with Prakhar Gupta, Wangchuk spoke about the founding members of the CJP, saying they have political ambitions. The activist said this was something he had assessed during the Jantar Mantar protest, but added that there was nothing wrong with it and that he wanted to see more young leaders join political parties or form their own.

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“As far as their political ambitions are concerned, I think they do have political ambitions. I have assessed them quite closely, and I believe they certainly have political ambitions. And perhaps there is nothing wrong with that either. They did not tell me that they have political ambitions. This is my assessment of them. They are not saints who do not want anything out of this. I am sure there are political ambitions, and there is nothing wrong with that,” Wangchuk said.

He said he was “happy” that the CJP members had kept the protest “neutral” and “apolitical”, and worked as a “pressure group.”