‘They are not saints…’: Wangchuk says CJP founders have political ambitions, insists there’s nothing wrong with it

Activist Sonam Wangchuk said that the founders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) have political ambitions, something he assessed during the Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi. However, Wangchuk added that having political ambitions is not wrong and that he would like to see more young leaders join political parties or form their own. Sonam Wangchuk said there is nothing wrong with anyone having political ambitions while addressing a question on CJP members' future plans. (PTI)

Wangchuk said that the CJP founders are not saints and that he was sure they have some sort of political ambition, which is not a bad thing.

"As far as their political ambitions are concerned, I think they do have political ambitions. I have assessed them quite closely, and I believe they certainly have political ambitions. And perhaps there is nothing wrong with that either. They did not tell me that they have political ambitions. This is my assessment of them. They are not saints who do not want anything out of this. I am sure there are political ambitions, and there is nothing wrong with that," Wangchuk said in a podcast with Prakhar Gupta.

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The 59-year-old said that when he joined the student movement, he was told by many critics that CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had come from the Aam Aadmi Party, but that did not bother him as there is nothing wrong with having worked with a political party in the past.