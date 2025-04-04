Menu Explore
‘Sonia Gandhi maafi maango’: Treasury benches protest remarks on Centre, Waqf Bill; Om Birla chides Congress veteran

ByHT News Desk
Apr 04, 2025 01:02 PM IST

The protests were in response to Gandhi's claims that the BJP had bulldozed the Lok Sabha proceedings on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Lok Sabha proceedings on Friday were adjourned sine die following spirited protests by treasury benches over Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's remarks against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government and the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Treasury benches raised slogans against Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi(Rahul Singh/ANI)
Treasury benches raised slogans against Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi(Rahul Singh/ANI)

The benches started to raise slogans such as “Sonia Gandhi maafi maango” (asking Sonia Gandhi to apologise) for stating that the BJP was polarising the nation and that the Waqf (Amendment Bill) was a “brazen assault” on the Constitution.

In response to the outcry, Opposition benches also raised slogans, demanding answers from the government regarding the recent tariffs imposed on India by US President Donald Trump.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in both Houses of Parliament, although the Opposition claimed it was “unconstitutional” and would disturb the peace and harmony of the nation.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chastised Sonia Gandhi for questioning Parliamentary procedures observed during the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, reported news agency PTI.

Sonia Gandhi's remarks on BJP, Waqf (amendment) bill

On April 3, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chief Sonia Gandhi accused the BJP-led government of “dragging the country into an abyss” and also criticised the treasury benches for their frequent protests leading to the adjournment of the House.

Sonia Gandhi also claimed that the BJP had “bulldozed” through the Lok Sabha to pass the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Gandhi said, “Whether it is education, civil rights and liberties, our federal structure, or conduct of elections, the Modi government is dragging the country into an abyss where our Constitution will remain on paper, and we know their intention is to demolish even that."

She criticised the functioning of parliament as well, stating, “Gone are the days when the ruling party was accommodating of the Opposition, when debates and discussions used to take place in both Houses, and as MPs, we looked forward to them.”

