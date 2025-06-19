Sonia Gandhi recovers, discharged from Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, 78, was on Thursday discharged from Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital four days after being admitted there for a severe stomach infection, said the hospital in a statement. She has recovered well, it added. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on June 15. (PTI/File)

“...Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on 15th June 2025 for a stomach-related issue, has been discharged today [Thursday] after receiving treatment,” said the statement.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital chairman Ajay Swaroop said that Gandhi was stable and discharged after doctors were satisfied with her recovery. “She has responded positively to treatment. ...a specific diet plan has been introduced as part of her care.”

Dr S Nundy and Dr Amitabh Yadav treated Gandhi, whose condition improved on conservative treatment. They said she will continue further treatment as an outpatient and will be monitored closely.

On June 7, Gandhi was taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital during a personal visit to Shimla for a routine health check-up.