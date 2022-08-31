Sonia Gandhi’s mother passes away, PM Modi offers condolences

Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Paola Maino, passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday and her funeral took place on Tuesday, the party said on Wednesday.

Accompanied by her children and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sonia last week left India for a medical check-up as well as to visit her ailing mother, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had said earlier.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Ramesh announced: “Smt Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August, 2022. The funeral took place yesterday.”

“Congress family expresses its deepest condolences on the sad demise of Mrs Paola Maino, Congress president Mrs Sonia Gandhi’s mother. We pray for the departed soul and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family,” the Congress tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the Congress chief on her mother’s demise.

“Condolences to Sonia Gandhi Ji on the passing away of her mother, Mrs. Paola Maino. May her soul rest in peace. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the entire family,” he posted on the micro-blogging site.

Despite suffering a personal loss, Sonia did not skip her responsibilities towards the party and virtually attended a pre-planned meeting of the Congress Working Committee that decided the schedule for election of party president, according to party functionaries.

The meeting, which lasted for 30 minutes, was also virtually attended by Rahul and Priyanka, they added.

Several leaders in the Congress and across political lines offered their condolences to Sonia.

“It’s very saddening to know about the demise of Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi ji’s mother Mrs. Paola Maino ji. My deepest condolences to Sonia ji, Rahul ji, Priyanka ji and all family members. May God give them the strength to bear this loss. May the departed soul rest in peace,” Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted: “I join my father & other family members in conveying our heartfelt condolences to Mrs Sonia Gandhi ji, to Rahul, Priyanka and the entire family on the sad demise of Mrs Gandhi’s mother. May the soul of Mrs Maino rest in eternal peace.”

“Deeply Saddened to hear about the demise of Paola Maino - Mother of Hon. Sonia Ji Gandhi. My Thoughts and Prayers with the Gandhi and Maino Family. May she rest in peace. Heartfelt Condolence,” Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule tweeted.