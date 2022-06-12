Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sonia Gandhi taken to hospital days after Covid infection, condition stable

Congress spokesperson and general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said Sonia Gandhi’s condition is stable and she will be kept at the Ganga Ram Hospital for observation.
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday admitted to the Ganga Ram Hospital for treatment of Covid-related issues. (REUTERS)
Updated on Jun 13, 2022 05:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday admitted to the Ganga Ram Hospital for treatment of Covid-related issues.

Party spokesperson and general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said her condition is stable and she will be kept at the hospital for observation.

“Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation,” Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

“We thank all the Congress men and women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes,” he added.

Earlier, officials at the hospital said Gandhi visited the facility for a routine medical check-up and was being examined by doctors, PTI reported.

Gandhi (75) tested positive for Covid-19 on June 2 and was recuperating. She was to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 8 and had sought more time from the probe agency, which has now issued a fresh summons for her to appear on June 23.

The ED has registered an FIR in a money-laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL case.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his concern about Sonia’s health. “I wish her speedy recovery and pray for her good health,” Gehlot said.

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee also prayed for her early recovery.

”Just learnt that senior Congress leader Mrs Sonia Gandhi has been hospitalized due to covid. All of us pray for her early recovery and return to public life soon. May God bless you, Soniaji. Regards (sic),” Banerjee tweeted.

