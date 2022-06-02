Sonia Gandhi tests Covid positive , self-isolates

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for coronavirus and has isolated herself. Gandhi has a mild fever. Speaking to news agency ANI, party general secretary Randeep Surjewala said, “She (Sonia Gandhi) has developed mild fever and some symptoms and has isolated herself and has been given requisite medical attention. As of today, her date of appearance before ED on June 8 stands as it is.”

Later, Surjewala tweeted that Sonia Gandhi had been meeting leaders and activists over last week, some of whom were found positive for Covid.

Sonia Gandhi, along with her son Rahul, was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case, which was closed by the central agency back in 2015. The National Herald case relates to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

She was asked to appear before the ED on June 8 while Rahul Gandhi, the Congress MP from Wayanad, was asked to appear on June 2. Rahul, however, wrote to the ED to postpone the date to after June 5 as he is not in India.

The ED officials had said on Wednesday that they want to record statements of both Sonia and Rahul under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Recently, the ED has questioned senior party leaders Pawan Bansal and Mallikarjun Kharge as part of the investigation.

The Congress, meanwhile, has ruled out any fraud and alleged that the ED summons was a political ploy to divert attention from inflation and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of hatching a "cowardly conspiracy" against Sonia and Rahul.

“The Modi government should know that by registering such fake and fabricated cases, they cannot succeed in their cowardly conspiracy,” Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said in a press conference on Wednesday.

In a veiled attack on Modi, Randeep Surjewala, who was also present at the press conference, said it was clear that the dictator is scared now and is trying to hide all his failures on the governance front by misusing all government agencies.