Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Sonia Gandhi tests Covid positive , self-isolates
india news

Sonia Gandhi tests Covid positive , self-isolates

Speaking to news agency ANI, party general secretary Randeep Surjewala said, “She (Sonia Gandhi) has developed mild fever and some symptoms and has isolated herself and has been given requisite medical attention. As of today, her date of appearance before ED on June 8 stands as it is.”
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19. (PTI file photo)
Updated on Jun 02, 2022 01:30 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for coronavirus and has isolated herself. Gandhi has a mild fever. Speaking to news agency ANI, party general secretary Randeep Surjewala said, “She (Sonia Gandhi) has developed mild fever and some symptoms and has isolated herself and has been given requisite medical attention. As of today, her date of appearance before ED on June 8 stands as it is.”

Later, Surjewala tweeted that Sonia Gandhi had been meeting leaders and activists over last week, some of whom were found positive for Covid.

Sonia Gandhi, along with her son Rahul, was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case, which was closed by the central agency back in 2015. The National Herald case relates to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

RELATED STORIES

She was asked to appear before the ED on June 8 while Rahul Gandhi, the Congress MP from Wayanad, was asked to appear on June 2. Rahul, however, wrote to the ED to postpone the date to after June 5 as he is not in India.

The ED officials had said on Wednesday that they want to record statements of both Sonia and Rahul under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Also Read| National Herald case: Congress, BJP trade barbs as ED summons Sonia and Rahul

Recently, the ED has questioned senior party leaders Pawan Bansal and Mallikarjun Kharge as part of the investigation.

The Congress, meanwhile, has ruled out any fraud and alleged that the ED summons was a political ploy to divert attention from inflation and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of hatching a "cowardly conspiracy" against Sonia and Rahul.

“The Modi government should know that by registering such fake and fabricated cases, they cannot succeed in their cowardly conspiracy,” Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said in a press conference on Wednesday.

In a veiled attack on Modi, Randeep Surjewala, who was also present at the press conference, said it was clear that the dictator is scared now and is trying to hide all his failures on the governance front by misusing all government agencies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonia gandhi enforcement directorate rahul gandhi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP