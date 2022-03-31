Sonia Gandhi vs minister Anurag Thakur in parliament over jobs guarantee scheme

Sonia Gandhi sharpened her attack on the central government in parliament on Thursday over the jobs guarantee scheme, MGNREGA, as she accused the ruling party of cutting the budgetry allocations. The MGNREGA scheme (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) was one of the flagship schemes launched during the Congress tenure. "MGNREGA, which was mocked by several people a few yrs ago, gave timely help to crores of affected poor families during Covid and lockdown and played a positive role in face-saving for the government. Still, constant cuts are being made in the budgetary allocation for the scheme."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"This year, MGNREGA budget as compared to 2020 is 35 per cent lesser even when employment is on rise. When the budget is slashed, there is a delay in payment of the workers, who have been considered as 'first labour' by the Supreme Court. This year, on March 26, all states - under the scheme - have reflected a negative balance in their accounts. Dues worth ₹5,000 crore are pending. Recently states were told that the annual budgets won't be given an approval. Social audits should be strengthened but that can't be a basis for stopping the budget."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stressing that the "government's move was improper and inhuman", the Congress chief added: "The government should find a solution to this. I appeal to centre to allot proper budget for the scheme, and also that labourers should be given their wages within 15 days. Thirdly, if the wages are delayed, a compensation should be ensured."

The Congress chief's remarks in parliament came on day when her party launched a nationwide protest over the fuel price hike - 'Mehangayi mukt Bharat'. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi was seen leading a protest of opposition MPs in Delhi.

Shortly after, Sonia Gandhi's remarks, union minster Anurag Thakur launched a counter-offensive in parliament. "We started geotagging and worked on this. Today MGNREGA workers get money into their accounts with the click of a button. PM (Narendra) Modi opened Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana accounts and the MGNREGA workers' money is transferred into those accounts," he was quoted as saying by news agecy ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raising objection against Thakur's remarks, several Congress MPs later protested in parliament.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON