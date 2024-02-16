Sonia Gandhi's assets total 12 crore, Italy house share of 27 lakh; no car

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has declared assets of ₹12.53 crore in her affidavit for the Rajya Sabha election. Sonia Gandhi also has shares in her father's property in Italy worth ₹27 lakh. Apart from these, she has 88kg silver, 1,267 gram of gold and jewellery. The Congress leader owns three bighas of agricultural land in Dera Mandi village, New Delhi. Her income has been mentioned as her MP salary, royalty income, capital gains etc. Sonia Gandhi disclosed her share in her father's property in Italy is in Italy worth ₹ 27 lakh.

Sonia Gandhi mentioned in her poll affidavit she has cash of ₹90,000.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

In 2019, her total wealth, as disclosed in the then-election affidavit, was 11.82 crore.

Number Theory: Looking back at Sonia Gandhi’s Lok Sabha career

Sonia Gandhi's educational qualification

As mentioned in the Rajya Sabha election affidavit, Sonia Gandhi completed a three-year foreign languages course in English and French in 1964 from the Istituto Santa Teresa in Siena. In 1965, she did a certificate course in English from the Lennox Cook School, Cambridge.

Sonia Gandhi has no personal car, and no social media account.

Sonia Gandhi made a major shift as she decided to not contest the Lok Sabha election any more. She filed the nomination for the Rajya Sabha election from Rajasthan. In a letter to the people of Raibareli, the constituency that she represented for the past five terms, Sonia Gandhi said her family in Delhi is incomplete without the people of Raibareli. "In the first Lok Sabha polls after independence, you elected my father-in-law, Firoze Gandhi, and sent him to Delhi as your representative. Later, you elected my mother-in-law, Indira Gandhi, as your representative. With so many ups and downs, this relationship of ours continued to be on the path of love and excitement. And our dedication towards it gradually strengthened," Sonia Gandhi wrote adding that her decision to not contest from Raibareli was mainly because of her age and health concerns.

On Sonia Gandhi's nomination form, the BJP has now complained that she has not disclosed her immovable assets completely. BJP leader Yogendra Singh Tanwar wrote to the Returning Officer, Election of Council of States (Rajya Sabha) that Sonia Gandhi did not mention the specifics of her share of property in Italy. "...crucial details such as the specific location of the property, whether it is situated in Rome, Florence, Milan, Trento, or any other city, have been united. Additionally, pertinent information regarding the percentage share in the feathered property, whether it is 25% or more, has not been disclosed," the BJP leader wrote,