Sonia is stable, recovering well, say officials at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi is stable and recovering well, officials at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here said on Saturday, nearly a week after she was admitted to the facility owing to post-Covid issues.

She was detected with a lower respiratory tract infection after her admission to the hospital, according to the Congress.

Hospital officials on condition of anonymity said Gandhi’s “condition is currently stable” and she is “recovering well”.

Gandhi, 75, tested positive for Covid-19 on June 2 and was recuperating. She was admitted to the hospital on Sunday. Her son and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited her at the hospital on June 13.

Jairam Ramesh, general secretary in-charge of the Congress’ communications department, on Friday said a fungal infection had been detected in the party president’s lower respiratory tract upon admission to the hospital.

“She is currently being treated for it along with other post-Covid symptoms. She continues to be under close observation and treatment,” he said.

Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on June 23 in a money laundering case.

Rahul Gandhi is already being questioned by the probe agency and his next deposition before the ED is scheduled on Monday.