Sonipat earthquake today: Parts of Haryana jolted in the night by 3.2 earthquake, epicenter in Sonipat

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Dec 02, 2025 07:24 am IST

As tremors shook buildings, panicked people rushed out of their homes for safety. However, no damage to life or property was reported.

An earthquake measuring 3.2 on Richter scale hit parts of Haryana late on Monday evening, National Center for Seismology said. The earthquake struck at around 9.22 pm and its epicenter was located in Haryana's Sonipat at a depth of 5 kilometers, NCS said.

The earthquake struck at around 9.22 pm and its epicenter was located in Haryana's Sonipat at a depth of 5 kilometers, NCS said. (REUTERS)
As tremors shook buildings, panicked people rushed out of their homes for safety. However, no damage to life or property was reported.

An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hit Sonipat earlier on September 27 when the tremors at 1.47am sent people rushing out of their homes in panic.

Falling under Seismic Zone 4, the Delhi-NCR region considered a moderate to high-risk earthquake zone and experiences earthquakes often. The region is just 250 kilometers from the Himalayan collision zone. Apart from this, several active fault lines exist around Delhi, including the Delhi-Haridwar Ridge, the Mahendragarh-Dehradun Fault, the Sohna Fault, and the Yamuna River Lineament which make the Delhi-NCR region susceptible to earthquakes.

