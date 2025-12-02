Cyclone Ditwah: Schools, colleges shut in Chennai, other districts amid rain alert

In view of heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, schools and colleges across Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts will remain shut on December 2 after the district authorities announced the decision as a precautionary measure late on Monday. Students walk past the waterlogged portion of their school amid rain due to Cyclone Ditwah, in Chennai, Monday.(PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

District collector of the three districts announced that all educational institutions in the district would observe a holiday on December 2 due to weather alerts, news agency ANI reported.

Officials said the holiday has been declared to ensure student safety amid the possibility of intense rainfall and waterlogging.

Additionally, the residents have been urged to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow further advisories issued by the state government and disaster management agencies.

Three people have died in rain-related incidents caused by Cyclone Ditawh in Tamil Nadu, state Disaster Management Minister K K S S R Ramachandran said on Sunday.

Heavy rains lash Chennai, nearby districts

On Monday, Chennai and its nearby districts continued to receive steady downpour leading to inundation of roads, highways and low-lying areas, including some residential localities.

Moderate to heavy rain lashed Chennai, marooning AGS colony in Velachery here, while a car sank in the city and a government bus was stranded due to sudden inundation in Poonamallee. Traffic snarls were reported from many parts, including the Kathipara flyover in the city. An official said the sudden inundation and some potholes in the service road could have caused the vehicle to sink.

The weather office forecast heavy to very heavy rain in Chennai and Tiruvallur districts till Tuesday morning due to the remnants of the cyclonic storm Ditwah that remained close to Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts.

MK Stalin announces compensation

Meanwhile, as the downpour wrecked havoc, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said he has ordered immediate compensation from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for the loss of agricultural crops including paddy, loss of human lives and livestock and damage to houses during the northeast monsoon starting from October.

"I am directly monitoring the work to drain rainwater in all the flood-affected areas. Our government will provide all basic facilities to the people staying in the relief camps for as long as needed and will protect them," the chief minister said in a post on ‘X.’

Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, accompanied by state Hindu Religious and Charitable and Endowments Department Minister P K Sekar Babu, Chennai Mayor R Priya and officials inspected rain related relief work in the Greater Chennai Corporation's Integrated Command and Control Centre.

Officials said prompt action to bail out water ensured the 22 subways in Chennai were free from stagnation. Special medical camps were held in the GCC areas. Heavy duty motor pumps and "super sucker trucks" were used to drain water and in total, 1,496 motor pumps were on standby. As many as 22,000 personnel including engineers and officials have been deployed, an official said.

A flood warning has also been sounded due to significant inflows expected in rivers Adyar, Kosasthalaiyar, Araniar in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chennai districts.

(With inputs from agencies)