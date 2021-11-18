Soon, book Covid-19 vaccination slots using Google Assistant: All you need to know

The Union health ministry announced in August that slots for vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) can be booked through WhatsApp. Now, in a fresh development, Google India announced on Thursday that beginning early 2022, beneficiaries will be able to book their vaccination slots through the US technology giant's Google Assistant feature.

“(Senior Vice President) Prabhakar Raghavan announced a pilot of the first-ever Google Assistant-enabled, end-to-end vaccine booking flow in India. Set to begin rolling out in early 2022,” Google India tweeted after the Google For India 2021 event, during which the initiative was announced.

Here's all you need to know about the Assistant-enabled vaccination slot booking:

(1.) On the search box, type ‘Covid-19 vaccine’ or a similar query, such as ‘Covid-19 vaccine registration’ etc.

(2.) Enable Google Assistant and select the preferred language. You can choose English or any of the eight available Indian languages.

(3.) To register a beneficiary, enter his 12-digit Aadhaar card number. Also enter details such as full name, birth year (YYYY format). Then, select the beneficiary for whom a vaccination slot is to be booked.

(4.) Using pin code or district name, search for vaccination centres. Then, choose from free or paid categories of vaccine. Next, select the jab for inoculation.

(5.) Select the date and time slot as per your convenience. The appointment will finally be scheduled.

