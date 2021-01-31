SoPs for cinema halls and theatres to operate at 100% capacity released

Starting Monday, the cinema halls and theatres across the country can now function with 100% seating capacity but adequate physical distancing measures have to be followed outside the auditoriums, common areas and waiting areas at all times, according to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Centre on Sunday.

The multiplexes have been asked to follow staggered show timings to avoid crowding and longer intermissions have been recommended so that the audience seated in different rows of the auditorium can move in a staggered manner.

The SOPs/guidelines, issued by the ministry of information and broadcasting, state that no exhibition of films will be allowed in cinema halls located inside containment zones. The ministry of home affairs had, on January 27, issued new reopening guidelines in which it was decided that cinema halls can function with more than 50% capacity and swimming pools can open as well for the general public.

Apart from physical distancing of at least 6 feet at common areas and staggered show timings, the I&B ministry has recommended that digital booking of tickets should be encouraged and contact number of the ticket-holder should be taken at the time of booking to facilitate contact tracing. Only the asymptomatic persons will be allowed inside any show.

The government said that the use of face masks inside the halls and theatres will be mandatory at all times and people should strictly follow respiratory etiquettes. “This involves strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing off used tissues properly. Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest to state and district helpline,” the guidelines say. It adds that spitting shall be strictly prohibited inside the premises.

The box office shall be open throughout the day and advance booking should be allowed to avoid crowding at the sale counters.

Another important direction in the latest SOPs is to operate air-conditioning inside the cinema halls in the range of 24-30 degree Celsius.

“Relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70%. Re-circulation of air to be avoided to the extent possible and intake of fresh air should be as much as possible,” the SOPs state. There should also be adequate cross ventilation inside the hall, it added.

The cinema hall operators have been asked to conduct thermal screening of visitors/staff at entry points.

“Only asymptomatic individuals shall be allowed to enter the premises. Provisions for hand sanitization should be made available at all entry points and in work areas. Designated queue markers shall be made available for entry and exit of the audience from the auditorium and the premises. The exit should be done in a staggered row-wise manner to avoid crowding,” according to the SOPs.

The government added that there should be a sufficient time interval between successive screenings on a single screen as well as on various screens in a multiplex to ensure row-wise staggered entry and exit of the audience.

Cinema halls and theatre operators have been asked to maintain proper distancing in food and beverage areas and parking lots.

The cinema hall owners have also been asked to frequently sanitize the entire premises, common facilities, and all points which come into human contact, e.g. handles, railings, etc.

“Regular cleaning and disinfection of the box office, food and beverage areas, employees and staff lockers, toilets, public areas, and back office areas shall be ensured. Measures for the safety of sanitization staff such as adequate provisions for rational use of gloves, boots, masks, PPE, etc. shall be undertaken,” it said.

The states have freedom to propose additional measures for cinema halls/theatres based on their field assessment, it said.