‘Will spare no effort’: India promises Israel after blast near embassy in Delhi
- The explosion coincides with the anniversary of India and Israel establishing full diplomatic relations on this day in 1992.
Hours after a “very low intensity” explosive device went off near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, India promised the “fullest protection” for Israel’s mission and diplomats and pledged to spare no effort to trace the perpetrators.
“We take this very seriously,” external affairs minister S Jaishankar tweeted, announcing his phone call about the explosion outside the Israeli embassy to his counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi.
“Assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats. Matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits,” Jaishankar said after security personnel cordoned off the road leading to the embassy and placed airports on alert.
No one was injured but window panes of three cars parked near the embassy were shattered, witnesses said.
The explosion coincided with the anniversary of India and Israel establishing full diplomatic relations on January 29, 1992.
Besides Jaishankar’s phone call to his counterpart, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla spoke to Israeli foreign secretary Alon Ushpitz, while secretary Sanjay Bhattacharyya, who oversees relations with West Asia, spoke to Israeli ambassador Ron Malka.
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval also spoke to his Israeli counterpart Meir Ben-Shabbat and assured the protection of Israeli diplomats and missions, people familiar with developments said.
In Jerusalem, the Israeli foreign ministry said: “there were no casualties in the blast and no damage to the building”. It added, “The incident is under investigation by the authorities in India, who are in contact with the relevant Israeli authorities.”
Reuters quoted an unnamed Israeli official as saying that although there were no casualties, “India and all elements in Israel regard the explosion as a terrorist incident".
Delhi Police initially indicated the blast could be mischief. “Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation,” a police statement said minutes after the explosion at 5.05 pm on APJ Abdul Kalam Road, often referred to by its previous name Aurangzeb Road.
Quoting a police officer, news agency ANI said the explosive device could have been dropped in a flower pot on the pavement close to the embassy from a moving car.
A senior home ministry official said authorities hadn’t ruled out anything, including a terror attack or mischief.
“...considering the blast has taken place in the VVIP (high security) zone, all agencies are coordinating to probe the incident,” said an officer.
Union home minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval were briefed about the incident.
The last attack on an Israeli diplomat in the Indian capital was in February 2012, when a bomb, placed on diplomat Tal Yehoshua Koren’s car, went off when she was on her way to pick up her children from school. She sustained injuries in the attack.
The explosive device in that attack was described by the police as a sticky bomb that was attached to the car using a magnet, allegedly by suspects travelling on a motorcycle.
Delhi Police, which had filed charges in this case, had claimed to have identified four Iranians in the plot. A probe team was sent to Tehran for investigations but could not make headway in this case.
Only one person, an Indian journalist, was arrested for helping the Iranian nationals and was later released on bail.
