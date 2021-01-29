'Assured Israeli FM of full protection for diplomats': S Jaishankar after blast
External affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Friday he spoke to Israel's foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi and assured him that protection would be provided to the staff and diplomats after a small blast took place outside the Israeli embassy in Delhi. India was taking the matter very seriously, he said, and an investigation into it was underway.
"Spoke just now to Israeli FM Gabi Ashkenazi about the explosion outside the Israeli Embassy. We take this very seriously. Assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats. Matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits," Jaishankar tweeted.
The blast, which took place in the national capital around 5.05pm, shattered the windscreens of three cars in the area. According to the Delhi Police, no injuries or damages to property were reported. "A very low-intensity improvised device went off at 5.05pm near 5, APJ Abdul Kalam Road near Jindal House. No injury to any person and nor any damage to property was witnessed except window panes of three vehicles parked nearby. Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation," Delhi Police said in a statement.
Ashkenazi also promised full cooperation from Israel's side. "Indian FM assured me that Indian authorities are committed to the security of all Israeli diplomatic staff and will continue to act resolutely to locate all those involved in the explosion. I thanked him and promised full cooperation and any help required from Israel," he said, according to news agency ANI.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Economists divided over Economic Survey's growth projections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New definition of reform, democracy: Chidambaram slams Economic Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Never before….a political leader calling for violence’: Irani on Rahul Gandhi
- The BJP leader added that the Gandhi scion has not uttered a word of support or consolation for the police personnel and mediapersons who were injured in the violence that erupted on January 26.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 BSF officers dismissed, 6 transferred for involvement in cattle smuggling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC issues notice on plea to fill vacancies at PMLA Tribunal
- The petition filed by a lawyer, Amit Sahni, pointed out that pendency of cases at the Appellate Tribunal were causing immense hardship to litigants as the post of the tribunal’s Chairman has been vacant since September 2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hazare announces indefinite fast, calls it off hours later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
26-year-old woman's throat slit in front of daughter, 5, by stalker: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allahabad HC stays arrest of ‘Mirzapur’ makers Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Kerala adds more Covid-19 cases day after announcing curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man held for snatching wireless set from police constable during R-Day violence
- The accused has been identified as Ajay Rathee, police said. "The accused, who is a resident of Haryana snatched the wireless set from the police constable Sonu on January 26 during farmers protest in Nangloi. The wireless set has been recovered from the accused", further said the Police Department.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day after announcing curbs, Kerala continues to add more Covid-19 cases
- Most of those infected contracted the disease locally and it clearly indicates community transmission is quite rampant in the state, statistics show. The number of critically ill patients being treated in ICUs in various hospitals across the state is 809.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Will spare no effort’: India promises Israel after blast near embassy in Delhi
- The explosion coincides with the anniversary of India and Israel establishing full diplomatic relations on this day in 1992.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa govt told to recover illegal luxury tax exemptions given to 7 hotels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Assured Israeli FM of full protection for diplomats': S Jaishankar after blast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
POCSO Act never intended to treat adolescent boy as offender: Madras HC
- Justice N Anand Venkatesh observed that while the Act was brought in to protect children from sexual offences, a large array of cases were arising on the basis of complaints being filed by families of adolescents and teenagers involved in romantic relationships.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox