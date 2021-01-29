'Assured Israeli FM of full protection for diplomats': S Jaishankar after blast

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Friday he spoke to Israel's foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi and assured him that protection would be provided to the staff and diplomats after a small blast took place outside the Israeli embassy in Delhi. India was taking the matter very seriously, he said, and an investigation into it was underway.

Spoke just now to Israeli FM @Gabi_Ashkenazi about the explosion outside the Israeli Embassy. We take this very seriously. Assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats. Matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 29, 2021





"Spoke just now to Israeli FM Gabi Ashkenazi about the explosion outside the Israeli Embassy. We take this very seriously. Assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats. Matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits," Jaishankar tweeted.

The blast, which took place in the national capital around 5.05pm, shattered the windscreens of three cars in the area. According to the Delhi Police, no injuries or damages to property were reported. "A very low-intensity improvised device went off at 5.05pm near 5, APJ Abdul Kalam Road near Jindal House. No injury to any person and nor any damage to property was witnessed except window panes of three vehicles parked nearby. Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation," Delhi Police said in a statement.

Ashkenazi also promised full cooperation from Israel's side. "Indian FM assured me that Indian authorities are committed to the security of all Israeli diplomatic staff and will continue to act resolutely to locate all those involved in the explosion. I thanked him and promised full cooperation and any help required from Israel," he said, according to news agency ANI.