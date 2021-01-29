Israeli embassy blast in Delhi: What we know so far
An explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi was reported on Friday evening, prompting authorities to scale up the security and sound a high alert in the national capital.
The blast caused by a "very low-intensity improvised device" shattered the windscreens of three cars parked in the area, Delhi Police officials said adding that there were no injuries.
Israel said it is treating the blast as a terrorist incident. "Israel is treating a small bomb blast near the Israeli embassy in Delhi today, which did not injure anyone, as a terrorist incident," news agency Reuters quoted an Israeli official as saying.
Here is what we know so far about the blast near the Israeli embassy:
- The Delhi Police said that the low-intensity improvised device went off at 5.05pm near 5, APJ Abdul Kalam Road near Jindal House. No one was injured and there was no damage to any property but window panes of three vehicles parked nearby were shattered, officials said.
- Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation, Delhi Police said in a statement.
- National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava and chief of the Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar have briefed Union home minister Amit Shah about the blast.
- The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said an alert has been issued at all airports, important installations and government buildings after the blast and that enhanced security measures have been put in place.
- The blast came on the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Israel on January 29, 1992.
- The investigation is being monitored by all rank agencies.
- The National Investigative Agency (NIA) has also been roped in, officials said.
- The Delhi Police was informed of a "bomb blast" in the area and senior officials. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Pramod Kushwah rushed to the spot officials said.
- CCTV cameras on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road are being checked to ascertain the sequence of events, officials said.
- Forensic experts of Delhi Police are also on the spot to lift the samples of the explosive.
