Airports, govt buildings on alert after blast near Israeli embassy: CRPF
An alert has been issued at all airports, important installations and government buildings after a small blast was reported near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said adding enhanced security measures have been put in place.
The blast near the Israeli embassy was caused by a "very low-intensity improvised device" Delhi Police spokesperson said, adding that there were no injuries. The explosion, however, damaged the window panes of three nearby parked cars, the spokesperson said in a statement. "A very-low intensity improvised device went off at 5.05pm near 5 APJ Abdul Kalam Road near Jindal House. No injury to any person is there and nor any damage to property was witnessed except window panes of three vehicles parked nearby. Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation," the statement said.
Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava and chief of the Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar have briefed Union home minister Amit Shah about the blast, officials said. They added that National Security Adviser Ajit Doval was also informed about the blast shortly after the incident and the National Investigative Agency (NIA) has also been roped in.
"Nothing is being ruled out as of now whether it is a terror attack or not. It could be mischief also by some elements, but considering the blast has taken place in the VVIP Zone, all agencies are coordinating to probe the incident," an officer, who did not want to be named, said.
The blast came on the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Israel on January 29, 1992.
An explosion under an Israeli embassy car in New Delhi had injured four people, including the wife of a diplomat, in 2012. Police had said then two men on a motorcycle had planted the explosive device under the car when it stopped at a traffic signal. Israel accused Iran of involvement in that blast.
(With agency inputs)
Randeep Hothi is a 2009 graduate of University of California, Berkeley. He's part of a global group that has vehemently criticised Elon Musk and Tesla. This group made up of ex-Tesla employees, students like Hothi, and other professionals.
Initially, he will be sent a questionnaire and later he will be summoned based on his replies.
Telangana now has its own brand of drinking water, calls it Mission Bhagiratha
In a bid to encourage people to drink only tap water, instead of running after branded and packaged drinking water, the Telangana government has come up with this unique idea of creating its own brand and calling it "Mission Bhagiratha."
'Over ₹230 cr collected as donations for Ram temple construction': Trust
The Niranjani Akhada has donated ₹21 lakh for the construction of the temple.
