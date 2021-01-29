Israel treating bomb blast near its embassy in Delhi as terrorism, says official
Israel is treating a small bomb blast near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday, which did not injure anyone, as a terrorist incident, an Israeli official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
New Delhi police said there had been no injuries and no damage to the building, adding: "Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation."
'Just shocked': A town reckons with charges in Capitol riot
