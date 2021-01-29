Blast reported near Israel embassy in Delhi, car windscreens damaged
A low-intensity explosion was reported few metres away from the embassy of Israel in Delhi on Friday, police said. The blast took place at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road near the Israel embassy, officials of Delhi Police confirmed.
While initial reports said there were no injuries to people in the vicinity, the impact of the explosion shattered the windscreens of at least three cars in the area.
Close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road are being checked to ascertain the sequence of events, officials said. Forensic experts of Delhi Police are at the spot to lift the samples of the explosive.
According to preliminary reports, the Police Control Room was informed of a "bomb blast" in the area and senior officials, including deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Pramod Kushwah, rushed to the spot, officials said.
Officials said that it is too early to say anything about who could be behind the blast.
This is the second explosion in eight years near the Israel embassy. A similar explosion was reported on February 13, 2012, when a sticky bomb was placed on the car of an Israeli diplomat, Tal Yehoshua Koren. She had sustained injuries in the blast.
While the only person arrested in the case - a journalist - is out on the bail, the accused bombers in that attack are yet to be caught. The special cell of the Delhi Police had visited Tehran to investigate the February 2012 terror attack but there has been no headway in the case.
