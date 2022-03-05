Sops for workers from low-income groups gets mixed response

Via the state Budget, the chief minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai has tried to reach out to the lower-income groups working with the government. Pay hikes and other incentives were announced to Asha workers (community healthcare workers), Pourakarmikas (city civic workers) and those employed at Anganawadies (rural childcare centre).

Asha workers, who worked tirelessly during the coronavirus pandemic, have been given a ₹1,000 hike. Bommai also announced an increase in the honorarium for Anganwadi workers. He said that the monthly honorarium will be increased by ₹1,500 for those who served for 20 years and an increase of ₹1,250 will be given to those Anganwadi workers who have served between 10-20 years. Similarly, Pourakarmikas have been offered a hardship allowance of ₹ 2,000 per month.The monthly pension for victims of acid attacks has been increased from ₹ 3,000 to ₹10,000.

“Several workers from the low-income groups who have been working with us for many years. Be it the Asha workers, or the staff at the Anganawadis or the civic workers. Most of them get low salaries and we wanted to reach out to them,” Bommai said during an interaction with the media after the Budget.

While welcoming the government’s announcement, the BBMP pourakarmika union said that the announcement is the result of the protests by them. “Throughout Karnataka, civic workers not only collect and dispose of garbage but also work as sanitation workers in public toilets, kiosks, etc outside Bengaluru also. These workers have made a concerted effort to stop the spread of the Covid virus,” read a statement from the union.

It added that even though their demand was for a hardship allowance of ₹3,000, they welcome the government’s announcement of ₹2,000 per month. The statement, however, said that their demand for revision of the minimum wages will continue.

“The minimum wage was revised in 2016 and it was to be revised five years later, which hasn’t happened yet. The civic workers suffer from many hardships and the government of Karnataka needs to provide a social environment to support the dignity of the citizens by providing them with socio-economic support,” the statement added.

Karnataka Asha workers’ union welcomed the increase in the salaries, however, said that the amount announced was not enough, considering the inflation. “Asha workers have been working and risking their lives during the pandemic. We expected that we would be appreciated and compensated. The ₹1,000 allowance won’t be enough. We hope that the government will revise the hike given to us,” said D Nagalakshmi, state secretary, Karnatak state Asha workers union, (affiliated to AITUC).