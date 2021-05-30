Sorabjee inspired me to continue in legal profession: CJI Ramana

Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Sunday said that late eminent jurist Soli Sorabjee was among those who inspired him to continue in the legal profession, adding that in his demise, the country had lost one of the greatest legal minds and a champion of human rights. Sorabjee, a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan who twice served as Attorney General, passed away due to Covid-19 on April 30.

Speaking at a virtual event organised in memory of Sorabjee, CJI Ramana recalled meeting him in 1988 to discuss a case involving the then chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. Sorabjee was thorough with facts and after a five-minute briefing, the two questions he asked were the ones posed by the bench the next day.

“I thought I had seen a prophet in action… I must admit that he was one of those who inspired me to continue in this profession,” the CJI said.

Supreme Court judge Justice UU Lalit described Sorabjee as a “great package” who had a love for life, particularly his passion for jazz, poetry and literature. “He was the best guardian of the fortress of free speech and expression who excelled in all branches of law,” Justice Lalit added.

The fact that a viral infection led to Sorabjee’s end was ironical, said Justice DY Chandrachud, who also spoke at the memorial hosted by Sorabjee family – wife Zena, daughter Zia and sons Jehangir and Hormazd.

Justice Chandrachud said, “If you are in his chamber and you had a (common) cold, you ran the risk of being thrown out and it is so ironical that it was a virus that got him in the end.”