'Sorry anti-Indian forces, but Modi won't go': BJP hits back day after Kharge's 'baap' remark
This comes after a ruckus broke out during Kharge's address at the 139th birth anniversary celebration of Dr. Shri Krishna Singh in Patna on Sunday.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday hit back at the Opposition amid a political storm over Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi made at an event in Patna a day earlier.
The ruling party, in a post on X, said, "Sorry to break it to you, all anti-Indian forces, BUT... Modi Kahi Nahi Jaayega (Modi won't go anywhere)."
Also Read | Kharge's 'baap' remark on PM Modi draws BJP backlash, Congress cites heckling in his defence
'Modi ka baap bhi jayega': Kharge
A ruckus broke out during Congress leader Kharge's address at the 139th birth anniversary celebration of Dr Shri Krishna Singh in Bihar's Patna on Sunday.
During his speech, Kharge criticised PM Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology followed by the BJP, as HT reported earlier.
During the address, a person present at the event said that PM Modi would not go anywhere. Responding to the remark, the Congress president said, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega.”
Also Read | ‘Mafia’: BJP attacks Congress after Kharge’s ‘baap’ remark targeting PM Modi
BJP vs Opposition
Following Kharge's remarks, Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused the Congress of repeatedly using abusive language against PM Modi and his family.
"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has today torn apart all norms of decorum by making an indecent remark about Modi ji's father in Patna," he wrote in a post on X.
"This is not the first time that the Congress party has used abusive language against Modi ji or his family. At times, they have hurled insults at his revered mother, at times called him 'merchant of death,' and at times mocked his poverty by calling him 'chaiwala.' Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the Congress party keeps crossing the limits of indecency every day," he added.
Furthermore, BJP staged protests against Mallikarjun Kharge's 'baap' remark for PM Modi, demanding an apology from Kharge.
Also Read | 'Shameful, arrogant': Raghav Chadha slams Kharge's 'baap' remark for PM Modi
Defending Congress national president Kharge, party leader Pawan Khera, speaking to news agency PTI, said, "BJP should first apologise on the 'shuddhikaran' issue in Uttarakhand; Modi 'ka baap' does not mean biological father, it means ideological father, parent organisation, which means the RSS; they will also go."
Meanwhile, TMC leader Mahua Moitra, in an X post on Monday evening, said, "BJP - Ayega to Modi (Modi will come); India- Jayega toh uska baap bhi... (Even his father will have to go)."
(with inputs from agencies)
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