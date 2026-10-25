Kharge’s ‘baap’ remark targeting PM Modi draws BJP backlash, Amit Shah hits out at Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his “baap” remark directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event in Bihar's Patna on Sunday. Union home minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of violating political decorum by “targeting Modi ji's father”. Other BJP leaders also hit out at the Congress chief. Amit Shah attacked Congress after Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘Modi ka baap’ remark. (Hindustan Times) Kharge was attending the 139th birth anniversary celebration of Bihar’s first chief minister, Shri Krishna Singh, when a person in the audience heckled, “Modi kahin nahin jayega” (Modi will not go anywhere). Kharge then called out, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega, baap bhi jayega (Even his father will go).” Amit Shah attacks Congress over Kharge’s remark Amit Shah, in response, accused the Congress of repeatedly using abusive language against the Prime Minister and his family. On X, Shah said Kharge had “torn apart all norms of decorum by making an indecent remark about Modi ji's father in Patna." “This is not the first time that the Congress party has used abusive language against Modi ji or his family. At times, they have hurled insults at his revered mother, at times called him 'merchant of death,' and at times mocked his poverty by calling him 'chaiwala,'” he alleged. “Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the Congress party keeps crossing the limits of indecency every day,” Shah said.

BJP slams Kharge's remarks as ‘disgusting, uncouth’ Ex-education minister Dharmendra Pradhan accused the Congress of resorting to personal attacks against Modi instead of challenging him on policies and ideas. On X, Pradhan said the comment about Modi’s late father reflected the Congress’s “growing frustration” and questioned whether the party had run out of issues to raise against the Prime Minister.

BJP spokesperson Tuhin A Sinha also criticised Kharge’s statement, describing it as “disgusting, petulant, uncouth”. BJP president Nitin Nabin also criticised Kharge over his remark, calling it a reflection of the party’s “ideological bankruptcy”. On X, Nabin said political opposition should maintain dignity and accused the Congress of dragging deceased family members into political speeches. “There is a certain dignity to political opposition as well, but dragging the departed family members into speeches from public platforms has now become the real 'culture' of Rahul Gandhi and the entire opposition. This is not Kharge ji's personal statement, but a revelation of the entire Congress party's lack of decorum in its thinking,” Nabin wrote on X.

Union minister Giriraj Singh also attacked the Congress chief. “I used to think only Rahul Gandhi (Leader of Opposition) is foolish. Now it seems there's a whole bunch of them,” he said. Giriraj Singh further claimed that Modi, who turned 76 in September, would remain in power for at least another 30 years. “They have stooped so low in their sycophancy towards the owners and political flattery that they have now resorted to making cheap remarks about the father of the country's elected Prime Minister,” Singh said.