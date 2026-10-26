'Shameful, arrogant': Raghav Chadha slams Kharge's 'baap' remark for PM Modi

As the Bharatiya Janata Party launches a nationwide protest over Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajya Sabha MP and new BJP leader Raghav Chadha has also condemned the incident. Raghav Chadha has joined the list of BJP leaders who have condemned Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks for the prime minister (Sansad TV)

Taking to X on Monday, the former AAP MP hit out at Kharge, stating that the Rajya Sabha leader's remarks for PM Modi were a "disregard for public decency and the people's mandate." Track LIVE updates here

"Strongly condemn these remarks. Insulting the Hon'ble Prime Minister and his late father is not political courage. It is a shameful and arrogant disregard for public decency and the people’s mandate. It exposes the mind-set of silver-spoon elite that cannot accept a leader who rose through the democratic process and successively earned the mandate of millions," Chadha wrote on the social media platform.