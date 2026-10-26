LIVE: Amid EC row, BJP calls nationwide protests over Kharge’s remark on PM Modi

The BJP's announcement comes amid an escalating political confrontation over the SIR exercise, with Opposition parties demanding the CEC's resignation and preparing to intensify their protests in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been at the forefront of protests against the poll panel, has also indicated that it will soon announce its next course of action.

What did Mallikarjun Kharge say?

The latest political row between the Congress and the BJP erupted on Sunday after Kharge made the remark "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" during an event in Bihar's Patna to mark the 139th birth anniversary of the state's first chief minister, Shrikrishna Singh.

The Congress chief was addressing the gathering when he said that those involved in alleged irregularities during the SIR exercise would be sent to jail if his party came to power.

At this point, a person in the audience interrupted him, saying, "As long as there is no rebellion, (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi won't go anywhere."

Responding to the remark, Kharge said, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" (Let alone Modi, even his father would go).

The audience member later identified himself as Santhosh Kumar, a Congress worker from Chhapra. Speaking to reporters, he claimed that he had been mistaken for a BJP worker because of his intervention.

"What I meant was that as long as there is no rebellion in the country, Narendra Modi won't go anywhere," he clarified.

Kharge's remarks drew sharp criticism from leaders of the BJP, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), who accused the Congress president of using language "associated with thugs and hooligans".

The BJP subsequently announced that it would hold protests across the country on Monday to condemn his remarks.

INDIA bloc plans 'public impeachment' of CEC on October 30

Even as the controversy over Kharge's remarks grows, the INDIA bloc is preparing for two major events in Delhi as part of its campaign against alleged "vote theft" and irregularities in the SIR exercise.

Opposition leaders will first hold a symbolic "public impeachment" of CEC Gyanesh Kumar on October 30, followed by a 'Dilli Chalo March' to Ramlila Maidan on November 1, reported news agency PTI.

The Congress leadership has also stepped up preparations for the rally, holding meetings with heads of its frontal organisations and Delhi unit leaders on Sunday. Similar discussions were held with party leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana a day earlier.

The party is mobilising its workers to ensure a large turnout at Ramlila Maidan, saying the rally will demonstrate Opposition unity in protecting democracy and "driving vote chors out of power."

CJP leaders signal fresh protests

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party, whose protests against the CEC have led to repeated confrontations with Delhi Police, has indicated that another round of demonstrations could be announced soon.

CJP co-conveners Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, who were released from custody last week, told reporters that the movement would make a “collective call for protest soon”.

The two leaders also maintained that Gyanesh Kumar's resignation was inevitable, signalling that the movement would continue pressing its demand for the CEC to step down.

Separately, All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora last week said the student organisation would not sign a peace bond, describing the evidence cited against its members as “factually incorrect.”

Her remarks came a day after the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition challenging a police notice directing them to execute a ₹10,000 personal bond with surety to maintain peace.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was also issued a similar bond.