‘Sought documents, not physical presence’: Bank after man brings sister’s skeleton to withdraw money

A day after a tribal man carried his sister's exhumed skeleton to a rural bank in Odisha's Keonjhar district as a proof of death to withdraw her money, the parent bank clarified they had only sought valid documents, even as the incident triggered a row on Tuesday. A shocking clip of the man carrying the remains to the Maliposi branch of Odisha Grameen Bank on Monday has gone viral on social media.

A shocking clip of the man carrying the remains to the Maliposi branch of Odisha Grameen Bank on Monday has gone viral on social media.

The parent bank said the incident appears to have arisen due to a lack of awareness and asserted that the branch will settle the man's claim to withdraw money from his deceased sister's account on a priority basis as soon as local authorities issue a death certificate.

Odisha minister Suresh Pujari said there was a "lack of humanitarian approach" and the government would ensure strict action against the officials concerned, while the opposition took potshots at the BJP dispensation, pointing out that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi represents Keonjhar in the state Assembly.

Terming the incident a proof of "harsh insensitivity of rural banking systems", the BJD's Rajya Sabha leader MP Manas Ranjan Mangaraj wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seeking her urgent intervention in simplifying banking procedures and ensuring the dignity for the poor trying to access their kin's savings.

Expressing disgust over the incident, Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management minister Pujari said, "The death certificate was not sufficient for the bank officials, and the man had to dig out a skeleton from the grave to prove that the account holder was dead.

"A humanitarian approach was lacking in the whole episode. The government will ensure that the banking officials who are responsible for this are punished."

Jeetu Munda (50) of Dianali village was seeking to withdraw ₹19,300 from the bank branch, where his elder sister Kalra Munda (56) held an account.

"I visited the bank several times. Though I told them that my sister had died, they kept insisting that I bring her to the bank to withdraw the money deposited in her name," Jeetu Munda said on Monday.

Exasperated, he dug up his sister's skeleton from the grave and carried it on his shoulder to the bank. Upon seeing the skeleton, the frightened bank officials immediately informed the local police.

Following police intervention, the remains were taken back to the graveyard and reburied, said Kiran Prasad Sahu, the inspector in charge of the Patana police station.

"Jeetu is illiterate. He does not know what a legal heir or a nominee is. The bank officials failed to make him understand the procedure to withdraw money in case of a kin's death," the police officer said.

A day after the incident, the rural bank's sponsor, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), clarified that the "bank officials did not demand the physical presence of a deceased customer for withdrawal. They sought valid documents, including the death certificate."

In an X post, the IOB said, "An individual, Mr Jitu Munda, visited the branch for the first time, requesting withdrawal from an account held in his sister's name, Ms Kalara Munda. As per banking regulations, third-party withdrawals are not permitted without proper authorisation. Upon being informed, he stated that the account holder was deceased."

"Our branch manager clearly explained that in the event of death, settlement can only be processed upon submission of valid documents, including a death certificate.

"The individual who was in an inebriated condition became disruptive and later returned with human remains, reportedly exhumed after being buried a few days earlier, placing them in front of the branch and claiming it to be his sister while demanding withdrawal from her account. This created a highly distressing situation at the premises," the bank said.

Spurred into action by the widespread criticism, the Keonjhar district administration provided ₹30,000 to the man from the District Red Cross Fund.

"Immediately upon learning of the incident, the district administration prioritised humanity over procedure. Empathising with Jeetu Munda, the financial assistance was provided in accordance with the chief minister's 'Lok Seva' approach," it said.

Later, the district collector said, "To ensure that the ₹19,300 deposited in the bank reaches Jeetu Munda without any hindrance, the tehsildar coordinated with the bank authorities and handed over ₹19,402, with interest, to Shri Munda today."

Notwithstanding the latest developments, BJD, in a social media post, said the sight of the man carrying his sister's skeleton on his shoulder in the chief minister's district was "unimaginable, crossing all limits of cruelty."

The Congress' state unit, in a post on X, said, "This is truly unfortunate. Such harassment by bank officials must stop."

According to bank sources, the nominee of Kalra Munda's account, her elder brother Raibu Munda, was also dead. Therefore, Jeetu Munda was the lone claimant over the money deposited in her name.

The Keonjhar district administration had earlier said that, according to information from the Patana revenue officer, Jeetu Munda had not applied for a death certificate or legal heir certificate, nor had he sought assistance from the revenue inspector or any other administrative officer.

Stating that a detailed inquiry into the incident was underway, the collector said an application for the death certificate of Kalara Munda has been filed at the Community Health Centre.